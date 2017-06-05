4th Annual Craft Beer Festival brings...

4th Annual Craft Beer Festival brings in brewers and drinkers from across Michigan

Read more: Central Michigan Life

A representative for a brewery pours a sample for a patron at the 4th Annual Craft Beer Festival in one of the event's tents in Downtown Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Beer enthusiasts from across Michigan gathered in Downtown Mount Pleasant's "Jockey Alley" for the 4th Annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday.

