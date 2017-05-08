Work begins next to Jolly Pumpkin in Ann Arbor for new 6-story building

Construction workers are preparing for demolition of 315 S. Main St., less than two days after the Ann Arbor City Council approved a new six-story development in its place. The current two-story building in the heart of the Main Street Historic District, across from The Ark and next to Jolly Pumpkin, is being replaced by a new 32,813-square-foot building to include two ground-floor retail spaces and offices on floors two through six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.