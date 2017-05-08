Work begins next to Jolly Pumpkin in ...

Work begins next to Jolly Pumpkin in Ann Arbor for new 6-story building

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Construction workers are preparing for demolition of 315 S. Main St., less than two days after the Ann Arbor City Council approved a new six-story development in its place. The current two-story building in the heart of the Main Street Historic District, across from The Ark and next to Jolly Pumpkin, is being replaced by a new 32,813-square-foot building to include two ground-floor retail spaces and offices on floors two through six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) 5 hr Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Washtenaw County was issued at May 08 at 2:16PM EDT

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC