What to know about Ann Arbor's Restaurant Week June 11-16

There are 57 opportunities for tasting and experimenting with the Ann Arbor food scene during the upcoming Restaurant Week in June. Those restaurants, including some newly opened and other long-time favorites, are part of Restaurant Week , which runs from Sunday, June 11 to Friday, June 16. Restaurants offer set meals at fixed prices during the event.

