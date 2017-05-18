Wayne County sheriff orders staff to ...

Wayne County sheriff orders staff to deny ICE requests

18 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

According to an April 28 memo obtained by The Detroit News , Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon ordered staffers to deny any ICE requests to turn over immigrant inmates without an order signed by a judge or magistrate. "Recent court decisions have raised Constitutional concerns regarding the enforcement of Immigration Detainer - Notice of Action .

