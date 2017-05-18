Washtenaw commissioners approve measures to help immigrants
A southeastern Michigan county has given final approval to three resolutions to help legal immigrants and those living in the country illegally feel welcome. The Ann Arbor News reports the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Wednesday night to approve the measures that lay out new county policies on immigration and dedicate $145,000 to help immigrants, including those targeted for deportation by the federal government.
