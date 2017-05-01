Vice Magazine Taps 1960s Protest Photo for 'Restless Youth' Issue
The latest May issue of Vice magazine features a striking image. If it looks familiar to some readers, that's because it was taken at another pivotal point in the history of the American protests movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Adweek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC