Ums Choral Union Announces 24th Annual Summer Sings
The UMS Choral Union invites all interested singers to take part in its 24th season of Summer Sings. All singers are invited to these popular choral reading sessions which feature no-audition, no-performance evenings of memorable music-making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC