U.S. 23 roadwork near Ann Arbor to shift traffic to northbound lanes
Starting the evening of Friday, May 19, all traffic on a section of U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor will move to northbound lanes to allow for construction work. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the roughly mile-long traffic shift from just north of Eight Mile Road to just south of Barker Road in Northfield Township.
