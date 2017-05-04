Two Suspects Wanted For Stealing 35 M...

Two Suspects Wanted For Stealing 35 Macbook Laptops From Ann Arbor High School

8 hrs ago

Dozens of laptops were stolen from an Ann Arbor High School, and now police are reaching out to the pubic for help. Two suspects are wanted for stealing 35 Macbook laptops from Skyline High School in Ann Arbor.

