Trump's EPA cuts a 'short-sighted' step backward, Mich. congresswoman says
Cuts to the EPA in President Donald Trump's proposed budget plan could shutter an Ann Arbor, Mich., vehicle emissions testing lab and put 435 employees out of work, according to the congresswoman whose district includes the lab. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Monday toured the National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory, where employees conduct research that helps set vehicle emissions and fuel economy standards.
