This week in Michigan recruiting: Ohio State joins chase for 4-star OL Nolan Rumler
The 2019 four-star offensive lineman and Michigan target from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, added an offer from Ohio State on Thursday night after talking to coach Urban Meyer. "He told me they only offer the best at Ohio State, and that's when he offered me," Rumler told Scout.com of his conversation with Meyer.
