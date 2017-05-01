The Peaceable Kingdom preparing to exit downtown Ann Arbor
The Peaceable Kingdom is having a going-out-of-business sale, although the owner of the downtown shop is not sure when she will close the doors for good. Owner Carol Lopez first announced she would be closing Peaceable Kingdom , located at 210 S. Main St., in March, citing declining sales and a changing downtown landscape.
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
