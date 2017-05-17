The Lunch Room opening new restaurant in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown
The space left empty by the closing of Argiero's Italian Restaurant in Ann Arbor already is planned as the site of another restaurant venture. Phillis Engelbert and Joel Panozzo are co-owners of The Lunch Room and have signed a 5-year lease for the Argiero's building at 300 Detroit St., less than 500 feet from their Kerrytown location, with plans to create a full-scale vegan restaurant called Detroit Street Filling Station.
