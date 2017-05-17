The Lunch Room opening new restaurant...

The Lunch Room opening new restaurant in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The space left empty by the closing of Argiero's Italian Restaurant in Ann Arbor already is planned as the site of another restaurant venture. Phillis Engelbert and Joel Panozzo are co-owners of The Lunch Room and have signed a 5-year lease for the Argiero's building at 300 Detroit St., less than 500 feet from their Kerrytown location, with plans to create a full-scale vegan restaurant called Detroit Street Filling Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr '17 purdu 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC