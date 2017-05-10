Sierra Trading Post opening first Michigan store in Ann Arbor
Sierra Trading Post is preparing for its Michigan debut this weekend with a retail store opening at Ann Arbor's Maple Village Shopping Center. The Wyoming-based outdoor store opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Maple Village, 215 N. Maple Road, on Ann Arbor's northwest side.
