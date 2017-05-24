Restaurant: ICE Agents Ate Breakfast Then Detained EmployeesGaby Del Valle

Restaurant: ICE Agents Ate Breakfast ...

Restaurant: ICE Agents Ate Breakfast Then Detained Employees

Three men were taken into custody in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Wednesday morning after immigration authorities allegedly had a meal first. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers ate breakfast at a Michigan restaurant, got up, and detained three employees on Wednesday morning.

