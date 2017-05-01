Renovations ahead for President Gerald Ford's old fraternity headquarters
The historic building that hosted President Gerald Ford during his university days in Ann Arbor is getting an extensive facelift ahead of its December debut. The 135-year-old Shant building, located at 611 1/2 E. William St., between Maynard and State streets in downtown Ann Arbor, was sold for $780,000 by the Rampant Lion Foundation on behalf of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity to Redeemer Church of Ann Arbor.
