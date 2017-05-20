Raising Genesee County tobacco buying age to 21 on hold after lawsuit

An ordinance by the Genesee County Board of Commissioners set to go into effect Monday, May 15, prohibiting retailers from selling tobacco products or paraphernalia to anyone under 21 years old has been put on hold. Michigan-based RPF Oil Company filed a lawsuit Friday, May 12, against Genesee County, arguing the ordinance passed in February is in direct conflict with the Age of Majority Act that states anyone 18 and older "is an adult of legal age for all purposes whatsoever."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.