Probing problems with bariatric surgery: Reoperations, variation are common
Nearly 1 in 5 patients with a lap-band undergo multiple device-related reoperations, and complication rates range widely between hospitals IMAGE: The laparoscopic adjustable gastric band form of bariatric surgery is less common today than in previous years, but new research shows nearly 1 in 5 Medicare patients who had had... view ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Every year, nearly 200,000 Americans turn to surgeons for help with their obesity, seeking bariatric surgery to lose weight and prevent life-threatening health problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC