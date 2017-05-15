Poutine restaurant chain opening first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
Food lovers rejoiced at the news of Canadian restaurant franchise Smoke's Poutinerie crossing the border and opening its first Michigan location at 1300 S. University Ave. in the former World of Beer space. The first day of business is planned for Sunday, June 4. The restaurant will feature customizable poutine entrees and a bar called The Beaver Trap.
