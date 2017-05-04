Polluter complains about Washtenaw County's 'cleanup or bust' attitude

Gelman Sciences Inc. claims Washtenaw County is being unreasonable in wanting a more complete cleanup of the company's toxic plume of pollution spreading through the Ann Arbor area's groundwater. The company, which discharged large amounts of the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane at its property on Wagner Road between the 1960s and 1980s, argues complete removal of the contaminant from local aquifers, as opposed to the current approach of letting it spread and trying to manage the risk of exposure, is not feasible and goes far beyond what is required under Michigan law.

