Polluter complains about Washtenaw County's 'cleanup or bust' attitude
Gelman Sciences Inc. claims Washtenaw County is being unreasonable in wanting a more complete cleanup of the company's toxic plume of pollution spreading through the Ann Arbor area's groundwater. The company, which discharged large amounts of the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane at its property on Wagner Road between the 1960s and 1980s, argues complete removal of the contaminant from local aquifers, as opposed to the current approach of letting it spread and trying to manage the risk of exposure, is not feasible and goes far beyond what is required under Michigan law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC