Overnight freeze threatens crops, vegetation in southeast Michigan

Resident have been advised to cover up their outdoor plants as tonight's low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing across southeast Michigan and the Thumb. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 for Genesee, Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Livingston, St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

