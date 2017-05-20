NEWS Toyota makes room for suppliers at expanded R&D center
Toyota Motor North America's newest research and development investment makes room for suppliers to work alongside its own engineers. The $154 million expansion to the Japanese automaker's R&D facilities near Ann Arbor, Mich., consolidates much of its own product development in North America into one campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC