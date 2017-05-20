NEWS Toyota makes room for suppliers ...

NEWS Toyota makes room for suppliers at expanded R&D center

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Plastics News

Toyota Motor North America's newest research and development investment makes room for suppliers to work alongside its own engineers. The $154 million expansion to the Japanese automaker's R&D facilities near Ann Arbor, Mich., consolidates much of its own product development in North America into one campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washtenaw County was issued at May 04 at 3:13PM EDT

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC