New poutinery in the works for the Ca...

New poutinery in the works for the Cass Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Metro Times

We're weeks away from the area's first Smoke's poutinery opening in Ann Arbor , but a Detroit location could already be in the works. Crain's first reported that a Smoke's franchise is planned for the new "District Detroit" area around Little Cesar's Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Fri Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC