Michigan QB target Tyler Shough lands Elite 11 Finals invitation
Tyler Shough, a 2018 three-star quarterback and Michigan target from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals on Monday night. Joe Milton, a 2018 four-star quarterback and Michigan commit from Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla., previously landed an invitation to the event.
