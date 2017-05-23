Man detained by ICE at Ann Arbor restaurant was 'terrified'

Carlos Rivera-Ochoa's says his permanent resident card is always on him, tucked in his wallet, in case he needs to prove his identity and his ability to work in the United States. It did not prevent him from being handcuffed and placed in a government vehicle when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrived at Sava's Restaurant around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in Ann Arbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.