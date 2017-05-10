Man arraigned in break-in, rape of University of Michigan student
A 30-year-old man was formally charged Tuesday, May 9 in the rape of a University of Michigan student. Shams Tabriz was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion and two counts of assault and battery on Tuesday in front of Washtenaw District Court Magistrate Elisha Fink Tabriz, 30, who is living in Ann Arbor, is accused of breaking into a 19-year-old woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her about 2 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Landmark apartments, 1300 block of South University Avenue, east of the university.
