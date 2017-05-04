Man accused of poisoning grocery store food to get treatment
A Michigan man accused of poisoning unpackaged food at grocery stores has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment. The Ann Arbor News reports that 30-year-old Kyle Bessemer appeared in court Wednesday, two months after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity.
