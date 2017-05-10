Laceration Repair: A Practical Approach
RANDALL T. FORSCH, MD, MPH; SAHOKO H. LITTLE, MD, PhD; and CHRISTA WILLIAMS, MD, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan The goals of laceration repair are to achieve hemostasis and optimal cosmetic results without increasing the risk of infection. Many aspects of laceration repair have not changed over the years, but there is evidence to support some updates to standard management.
