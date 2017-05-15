Judge to hear request to speed up deportation of Ann Arbor man

Ann Arbor residents are planning a rally outside a federal courthouse in Detroit on Tuesday, May 16, in hopes public outcry will again delay the deportation of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo. On May 1, U.S. District Court Judge David M. Lawson granted a request for an emergency stay on the pending deportation of Sanchez-Ronquillo, who entered the U.S. illegally but has lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20 years.

