Judge to hear request to speed up deportation of Ann Arbor man
Ann Arbor residents are planning a rally outside a federal courthouse in Detroit on Tuesday, May 16, in hopes public outcry will again delay the deportation of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo. On May 1, U.S. District Court Judge David M. Lawson granted a request for an emergency stay on the pending deportation of Sanchez-Ronquillo, who entered the U.S. illegally but has lived in Ann Arbor for nearly 20 years.
