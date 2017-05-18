Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics Roundtable
Join Michigan Radio's " It's Just Politics " team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and other political pundits for this special Issues & Ale event under the Annex Tent at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival as we discuss what it all means for Michigan. This politics roundtable promises to be a fun and fast-paced look at Michigan politics and the changing political landscape.
