Joe Klocek's The California Confederacy, Snap #812 - Tricknology
Performed live at The Power Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan In partnership with Michigan Radio and The Ann Arbor Summer Festival Original Music by Alex Mandel Music Performed by Alex Mandel and the Snap Judgment Players Re-recording Mixer: Pat Mesiti Miller Snap Judgment mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic, kick-ass radio. Snap's raw, musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC