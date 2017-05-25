Joe Klocek's The California Confederacy, Snap #812 - Tricknology

Performed live at The Power Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan In partnership with Michigan Radio and The Ann Arbor Summer Festival Original Music by Alex Mandel Music Performed by Alex Mandel and the Snap Judgment Players Re-recording Mixer: Pat Mesiti Miller Snap Judgment mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic, kick-ass radio. Snap's raw, musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.