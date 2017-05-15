Job fairs across southeast Michigan seek applicants, military veterans
Five job fairs across southeastern Michigan are looking for a few good men and women to fill numerous job positions, with priority given to military veterans. Michigan Works! Southeast is hosting the second annual Hiring Blitz in partnership with Veterans Community Action Teams of Region 9. Job fair locations include Hillsdale, Jackson, Adrian, Howell and Ypsilanti and stretch across a four-day period.
