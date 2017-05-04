India and the Coronary Stent Market: Getting the Price Right [Perspective]
Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI On February 13, 2017, India's National Pharmaceutical and Pricing Authority made a landmark decision to fix price ceilings for coronary stents at 7260 rupees for bare metal stents and 29 600 rupees for drug-eluting stents .1,2 Stents had been placed on the National List of Essential Medications in July 2016 by the health ministry.1 In India, stents turned out to be subject to substantial price markups on their journey from manufacturer to patient, at times exceeding 4 times their original imported value.1,2 The recent decision by the NPPA precipitated immediate price cuts of up ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC