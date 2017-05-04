India and the Coronary Stent Market: ...

India and the Coronary Stent Market: Getting the Price Right [Perspective]

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Circulation

Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI On February 13, 2017, India's National Pharmaceutical and Pricing Authority made a landmark decision to fix price ceilings for coronary stents at 7260 rupees for bare metal stents and 29 600 rupees for drug-eluting stents .1,2 Stents had been placed on the National List of Essential Medications in July 2016 by the health ministry.1 In India, stents turned out to be subject to substantial price markups on their journey from manufacturer to patient, at times exceeding 4 times their original imported value.1,2 The recent decision by the NPPA precipitated immediate price cuts of up ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washtenaw County was issued at May 04 at 3:13PM EDT

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC