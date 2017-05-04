India and the Coronary Stent Market: Getting the Price Right [Perspective]

Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Integrated Center for Health Analytics and Medical Prediction, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI On February 13, 2017, India's National Pharmaceutical and Pricing Authority made a landmark decision to fix price ceilings for coronary stents at 7260 rupees for bare metal stents and 29 600 rupees for drug-eluting stents .1,2 Stents had been placed on the National List of Essential Medications in July 2016 by the health ministry.1 In India, stents turned out to be subject to substantial price markups on their journey from manufacturer to patient, at times exceeding 4 times their original imported value.1,2 The recent decision by the NPPA precipitated immediate price cuts of up ... (more)

