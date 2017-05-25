ICE agents eat at restaurant - then detain the workers

United States Immigrations Customs and Enforcement officers detained three members of the kitchen staff at a restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday morning-but only after sitting down to eat some waffles. Sava Lelcaj-Farah, the owner of Sava's restaurant, told MLive that the incident was "really sad," and "scares the whole community."

