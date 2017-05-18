Guest Worker Accused Of Raping Michig...

Guest Worker Accused Of Raping Michigan Woman Skips Town

17 hrs ago

A 30-year-old dual citizen of Canada and Bangladesh failed to show up for a Thursday court hearing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was scheduled to face charges of raping a University of Michigan student. Shams Tabriz, who was free on bond, was absent for a probable cause hearing before District Judge Richard Conlin, court officials say.

