Grillin' for Food Gatherers: A P...

Grillin' for Food Gatherers: A Picnic with a Purpose

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pridesource.com

Around 2,000 guests will gather from 3-8 p.m. on June 11 for a community picnic at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road in Ann Arbor. In its 28th year, Grillin' is an event for all ages featuring live music, food from more than 50 local restaurants, beer and wine, a silent auction and activities for kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC