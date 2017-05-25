Grillin' for Food Gatherers: A Picnic with a Purpose
Around 2,000 guests will gather from 3-8 p.m. on June 11 for a community picnic at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road in Ann Arbor. In its 28th year, Grillin' is an event for all ages featuring live music, food from more than 50 local restaurants, beer and wine, a silent auction and activities for kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC