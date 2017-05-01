First Commissioned Home Rainwater System in Ann Arbor
Urban Energy Works announces the commissioning of its first rainwater recycling system at the 801 Wildt St. townhomes. The system will save its homeowners an average of $2,200 per year, replacing city water for toilets, laundry and irrigation with roof-collected rainwater.
