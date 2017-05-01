'Festival of Resistance' march stops traffic in downtown Ann Arbor
Turning more than a few heads, stopping traffic and drawing the attention of police, dozens of demonstrators wearing red and black marched through the streets of downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate May Day. The march on Monday afternoon, May 1, was officially known as the Festival of Resistance and it drew a mix of local citizen activists, college students and people from out of town, including some from Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Sat
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC