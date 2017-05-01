'Festival of Resistance' march stops traffic in downtown Ann Arbor

Turning more than a few heads, stopping traffic and drawing the attention of police, dozens of demonstrators wearing red and black marched through the streets of downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate May Day. The march on Monday afternoon, May 1, was officially known as the Festival of Resistance and it drew a mix of local citizen activists, college students and people from out of town, including some from Flint.

