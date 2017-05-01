Federal court temporarily delays deportation of Ann Arbor man
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, in Detroit, granted a temporary stay on Sanchez-Ronquillo's pending deportation on Monday, May 1, said Sanchez-Ronquillo's attorney Monica Smith. Sanchez-Ronquillo was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Detroit on April 19, and he was transported to Louisiana last week to be deported to Mexico.
