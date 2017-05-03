Fed holds key interest rate steady, downplays recent weak economic data
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen speaks at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on April 10. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday held a key interest rate steady, downplaying recent weak economic data and indicating they remained on track for two more rate hikes this year. Central bank officials said a sharp slowdown in the pace of economic growth in the first quarter "was likely to be transitory" and that the "fundamentals underpinning" continued growth in consumer spending "remained solid" despite a first-quarter performance that was the worst in seven years.
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
