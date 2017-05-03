Fed holds key interest rate steady, downplays recent weak economic data

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen speaks at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on April 10. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday held a key interest rate steady, downplaying recent weak economic data and indicating they remained on track for two more rate hikes this year. Central bank officials said a sharp slowdown in the pace of economic growth in the first quarter "was likely to be transitory" and that the "fundamentals underpinning" continued growth in consumer spending "remained solid" despite a first-quarter performance that was the worst in seven years.

