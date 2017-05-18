Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season Starts Off Slowly
While one short-lived tropical storm developed off Mexico's Pacific coast last week, the earliest on record, computer models show another one isn't likely soon, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tropical Storm Adrian formed before the start of the season Monday, but fizzled out before becoming a threat to people or property.
