Dine for Dollars, Support Fight Against HIV
HIV Health and Beyond will hold its 22nd Annual Dining for Dollars fundraising dinner, silent auction and strolling raffle at a new location this year - The Ann Arbor City Club. Join community supporters for a night of festivities at 6 p.m. on May 17 at 1830 Washtenaw Ave. The event features a fabulous dinner prepared by executive chef Nathan Ennis and a chance to win prizes in a fun-filled strolling raffle and silent auction.
