Diana Krall Kicks of 34th Annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival
One of the biggest names in modern jazz music is returning to Ann Arbor to kick off the 34th annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival. Jazz vocalist and pianist Diana Krall, Billboard's Jazz Artist of the Decade for 2000-09, is set to perform at 8 p.m. June 6 at Hill Auditorium at 825 N. University Ave in Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
