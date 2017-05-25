Diana Krall Kicks of 34th Annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival

One of the biggest names in modern jazz music is returning to Ann Arbor to kick off the 34th annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival. Jazz vocalist and pianist Diana Krall, Billboard's Jazz Artist of the Decade for 2000-09, is set to perform at 8 p.m. June 6 at Hill Auditorium at 825 N. University Ave in Ann Arbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.