Detroit hasn't turned the corner on p...

Detroit hasn't turned the corner on population loss yet, but it's getting close

Friday May 26

New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show Detroit hasn't quite yet reversed decades of population loss, but it seems to be getting close. The Census has Detroit down another 3,541 residents in mid-2016 from the same time a year before.

