Court finds man who sprayed rat poison on grocery store food not guilty by insanity

12 hrs ago

A man who left rat poison on a lettuce mixture, olives, and avocados in separate incidents at two Ann Arbor-area grocery stores was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Last week's verdict in Washtenaw County Circuit court comes after the man, Kyle Bessemer, 29, was found competent to stand trial in February.

