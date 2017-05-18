Camp Bacon Is the Ultimate Summer Exp...

Camp Bacon Is the Ultimate Summer Experience for Bacon Lovers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

Camp Bacon, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is an annual summertime fund-raiser hosted by Zingerman's, a local specialty food store. The five-day-long event will feature tons of mouthwatering fun focused on both eating bacon and learning about the crispy treat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 16 hr Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC