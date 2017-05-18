Camp Bacon Is the Ultimate Summer Experience for Bacon Lovers
Camp Bacon, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is an annual summertime fund-raiser hosted by Zingerman's, a local specialty food store. The five-day-long event will feature tons of mouthwatering fun focused on both eating bacon and learning about the crispy treat.
