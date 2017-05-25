Building that had tree growing through roof transformed by Ann Arbor developers
The building attracted little notice from passersby even as, on the inside, water leaked from pipes, mold formed on floor joists and walls and a tiny seed germinated and grew into a tree, eventually reaching through two floors and into the skyline of Ann Arbor. Eventually, the leafy branches captured the attention of city officials who determined the building would either need to be demolished or heavily renovated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC