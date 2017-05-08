Buddy's Pizza may open near Ann Arbor in time for football season
Work continues at the newest location for Detroit-based Buddy's Pizza, with company officials estimating an early fall opening in the Ann Arbor-area. Wesley Pikula, vice president of Buddy's Pizza , said the exterior of the pizza restaurant located in Pittsfield Township is complete and the company is waiting for building permits before work is started on the interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC