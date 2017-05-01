Brixmor credits redevelopment for str...

Brixmor credits redevelopment for strong quarter

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Same property net operating income during the first quarter was up 3.2% at Brixmor Property Group thanks to aggressive redevelopment efforts, said the company's CEO. "While the overall retail environment brought an increase in announced retail bankruptcies and store closings, our portfolio continued to benefit from healthy tenant demand, resulting in 1.9 million sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC