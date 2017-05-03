Bids Sought for MI Tank Coating Job
The City of Ann Arbor is seeking contractors to coat the South Industrial Tank, a 4-million-gallon ground storage tank located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor, Michigan, is seeking bids for the cleaning and recoating of its South Industrial Tank, last recoated in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC