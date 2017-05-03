Bids Sought for MI Tank Coating Job

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking contractors to coat the South Industrial Tank, a 4-million-gallon ground storage tank located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor, Michigan, is seeking bids for the cleaning and recoating of its South Industrial Tank, last recoated in 1996.

